The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Saturday assured intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj that there would not be further changes on the fare paid. A statement by the Deputy Director of Information, Mousa Ubandawak, said the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said this in Abuja during the opening ceremony of a one-day Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper