The Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, Malam Hamzat Lawal, has condemned the continued payment of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government, describing it as unacceptable. Lawal, who spoke during an interview programme on Channels Television, said Nigeria, as a result of the payment, spends over N50 billion daily subsidizing the rich. He said, We Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper