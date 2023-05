The Lagos State Police Command has finally arrested Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti for assaulting a Police Officer. The Lagos State Police Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed in an official statement on his Twitter handle that Seun was arrested in the early hours of Monday, May 15, 2023, when he turned himself Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper