The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association on Sunday urged the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of its proposed tariff increases in the manufacturing sector. In a statement issued in Lagos, its Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, also called for the reversal of the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures. He advised the government to revert to the 2022 Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
NECA seeks proposed manufacturing tariff hike reversal