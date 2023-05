A female House of Representatives member, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has shown her support for Hilda Bassey, a Nigerian chef who aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time. The chef, who targets a 93 hours cooking marathon, has spent over 83 hours showcasing her culinary skills before a live audience. Mrs. Akande-Sadipe, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper