Civil Society Organisations have tasked lawmakers in the incoming 10th National Assembly to give gender inclusiveness high priority. The CSOs made this demand when they spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Abuja on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Prof. Joy Ezeilo, the founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), said that although the 9th Assembly recorded Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper