The Senate public accounts committee has indicted the Abubakar Malami-led Ministry of Justice for awarding a sum of N10.4 billion earmarked as judgement debts without due process. This followed a report by the office of the auditor-general of the federation and adopted by the committee chaired by the senator representing Edo South, Mathew Uhroghide. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Senate indicts Malami-led Justice ministry over N10.4bn judgement debt