Former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, spoke to police for several hours Tuesday as part of an investigation into the alleged forgery of Covid-19 vaccination certificates for himself and his inner circle. Bolsonaro, whose house was raided as part of the same investigation earlier this month, arrived at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia around 1:40 Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bolsonaro questioned by Brazil police in vaccination forgery case