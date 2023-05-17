Brentfords Toney banned eight months for flouting betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from all football-related activity for eight months over breaches of betting rules. Toney, who was charged by the Football Association in November with 262 alleged breaches over a four-year period, has been suspended with immediate effect. The 27-year-old England international is banned until mid-January and has been fined Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
