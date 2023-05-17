FEC approves electronic birth, death registration

By
Headliners
-
1



The Federal Executive Council has approved the development of an Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System, a platform that will effectively keep electronic records of births and death registrations. It also approved the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company under Public Private Partnership. The move, FEC said, was to inject private sector funds into Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR