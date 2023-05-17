USSD debts: Telcos may charge customers for bank transfers

Telecommunication operators may soon begin to charge bank customers airtime or data for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data transactions, The PUNCH has learnt. This was due to a proposal from a Central Bank of Nigeria-led stakeholders forum organized to resolve the lingering billing and debt crisis between telecommunication companies and Deposit Money Banks in the country. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
