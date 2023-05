President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with all Methodists in Nigeria and the Diaspora on the passing of the Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang. This is contained in a statement issued by the presidents Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja. Buhari also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mbang family, the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper