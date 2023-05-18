Ex-presidential aspirant applauds U.S. on visa ban

Former presidential aspirant in the Nigerian 2023 general elections, Mrs. Patience Key, has commended the U.S. commitment to democratic values by imposing visa restrictions on more Nigerians allegedly undermining democracy. The United States had on Monday imposed entry restrictions on more Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during the 2023 elections. The action is the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
