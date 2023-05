The Kano State Government has approved the sum of N1.4bn exam fees for qualified indigent students. The states Executive Council endorsed the release of N1, 403, 936, 600 for the sponsorship of 60, 871 qualified indigent secondary school students for NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS and SSCE examinations. The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper