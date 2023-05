Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, took the world by storm after she surpassed the current Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking time by individual, Lata Tondon, following her 100-hour cook-a-thon. So in this episode of So This Happened, we reviewed the record-breaking feat by the Akwa Ibom-born chef and the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper