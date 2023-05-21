Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos. The illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NDLEA intercepts UK-bound meth worth N.5bn, arrests suspect