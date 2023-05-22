No less than 16 candidates are aspiring for the chairmanship position ahead of the Tuesday state congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra State. The position which was zoned to Anambra Central Senatorial District commenced with a debate organised by the Anambra Independent Support Group. In the debate on Monday, the contestants observed Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra: 16 candidates jostle for APGA chairmanship position