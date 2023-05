A pro-democracy group under the aegis of The Natives has applauded the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for settling the feud between Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his one-time adversary, Senator Magnus Abe. The reconciliation was facilitated by the President-elect when he visited Rivers for the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper