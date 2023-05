Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah(retd.), respectively. The state Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying that the two traditional rulers cease Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper