Second Niger Bridge will accelerate South- Easts economic growth Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, described the Second Niger Bridge as a fundamental change that would accelerate economic growth in the South-East geopolitical zone. Speaking during the commissioning of the bridge in Delta State, Soludo said the people of the South-East had long advocated for this type of infrastructural development. He Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
