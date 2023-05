The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, said on Tuesday that the outgoing President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), did not initiate any new project in any part of the state throughout his eight years in office. He stated this at the virtual inauguration and handover ceremony of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa, which is Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper