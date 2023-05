The outgoing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, presented the 2023 transition report to the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf. During a short meeting held at the Kano Government House, Ante Chamber Hall, Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji reiterated his readiness to ensure a hitch-free transition on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper