The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with a renowned professor of Mass Communication, Ralph Akinfeleye, over the death of his wife, Carol Akinfeleye. Carol died on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a brief illness. She was aged 64. The deceased, who held the title of Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom, Ondo State, was a retired Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper