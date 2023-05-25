Benue Assembly passes controversial pension bill after getting salary arrears

By
Headliners
-
1



Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the controversial executive pension bill. The lawmakers passed the bill after receiving an alert of three out of six months salary arrears and payment of the three months arrears owed by the state government. The PUNCH had exclusively reported that the lawmakers suspended sitting following non-payment of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

