Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised that during his second term in office, he would ensure good governance and run a people-oriented government. Abiodun said this on Friday, during a special Jumat Service held at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, to usher in the inauguration of his second term on May 29. The governor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper