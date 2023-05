The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered 27 commercial banks in the country to place post-no-debit on the accounts of a tourism outfit, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, over an alleged N46, 798, 095.94. Justice Akintayo Aluko made the order of mareva injunction on May 17, while ruling on an ex parte motion marked Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper