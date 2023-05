Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, said the President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was leaving Nigeria much better than he met it on assumption. Ganduje made the statement at the inauguration of 3,000 capacity Ultra-Modern Custodial Centre at Janguza in Kano on Friday. Ganduje, represented by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper