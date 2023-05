The Federal Government has connected the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant to the national grid, giving a boost to Nigeria’s power generation. Zungeru Hydroelectric Power, located in Niger State, is a 700MW capacity plant and Nigeria’s second-largest hydroelectricity power station, behind the Kainji Hydroelectric Power Plant, which has a capacity of 760MW. The Minister Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper