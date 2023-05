The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has pardoned 24 convicts, some of whom had already been sentenced to death. He also paid N20m in fines for 80 other inmates to secure their release. The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasara Danmallam, announced on Friday while transferring the responsibilities of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper