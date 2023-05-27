Inauguration: Group begins tracking of Tinubus campaign promises

An election observation organisation in Nigeria, Transition Monitoring Group, has inaugurated a compendium to track the campaign promises of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who would be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023. The compendium contained campaign promises made by the four major presidential candidates during the electioneering period. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
