Multiple Award Winning Filmmaker Elvis Chucks Wins 3rd AMVCA with Jewel

The African film industry is abuzz with excitement as multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks clinched his third Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 20th where Chucks outstanding Netflix film, Jewel, was recognized as the Best Movie Southern Africa. Chucks remarkable achievement at the AMVCA not only solidifies his position as one Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

