The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will at 7:00am Sunday, deliver his farewell message to Nigerians. Buharis Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday evening titled President Buhari broadcasts to the nation. According to Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper