unveils comic book on nation-building The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), onSaturday, in Abuja, said he never knew he would lead Nigeria let alone lead it twice as a military Head of State in 1983 and for two terms as a civilian President from 2015 to 2023. According to Buhari, As students, we were Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper