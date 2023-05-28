Plateau attack: Over 500 displaced, community says attackers loot homes

The Plateau State Baptist Conference has expressed shock over the absence of security personnel in communities that have been attacked and abandoned by the survivors who fled their homes. The conference noted that the poor security situation has encouraged the attackers to return to steal valuables belonging to the survivors who had fled the communities. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

