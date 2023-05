There was a bloody clash between residents of a host community and the students of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, leaving four houses burnt. Violence broke out in the Imaweje community around Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode when a 300-level student, yet to be identified, was reportedly killed by the community. The community was alleged Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper