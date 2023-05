The Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned to June 1, the hearing of the petition by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, against the president, Bola Tinubu, following the illness of two key staff members of his legal team. Counsel for the petitioners, Awa Kalu, SAN, persuaded the court to adjourn further proceedings Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper