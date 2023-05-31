The Lagos State Government has approved the development and implementation of an Electronic Queuing Management System and an automated call-up system for the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor. The approval was granted to a firm, Callup Technology, to develop and implement the scheme aimed at averting traffic congestion in the corridor. The Lagos government had Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Lagos approves e-call-up system implementation for Lekki-Epe corridor