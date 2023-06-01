Windstorm destroys 200 buildings in Borno community

Over 200 public and private buildings have been destroyed in Biu town, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, following a recent windstorm. The public buildings included the towns Government Girls Secondary School and Central Primary School, while the private buildings were residential houses. Majority of the buildings had their entire roofs completely or partially Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
