A State High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Friday, confirmed the sack of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. The presiding judge, Maurice Ikpambese, also nullified Ayus membership in the party. In his verdict, Ikpambese said by virtue of article 8(9) of the PDPs constitution, Ayu ceased Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper