A 30-year-old graduate of Benue State University, David Nyor, who trekked from Makurdi for four days to celebrate the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress. A fatigued Nyor, who embarked on the journey on May 29, the same day Tinubu was sworn-in, eventually arrived in Abuja Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper