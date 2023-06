The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was conspicuously absent at a one-day retreat for elected officials under the Peoples Democratic Party which is ongoing at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Bauchi State. Some of the dignitaries present at the retreat are: Governors of Adamawa Umaru Fintiri; Bayelsa Duoye Diri; Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper