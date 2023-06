Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi are expected to move to Saudi Arabia, reports said on Sunday after the ex-France attackers departure from Real Madrid was confirmed. Saudi state television channel Al-Ekhbariya claimed 35-year-old Benzema had signed with Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad. Senior officials from Al Hilal have flown to France to try and seal a deal for Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper