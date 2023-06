The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola, says steps will be taken towards developing bicycle tracks within the Abuja metropolis. Adesola made the expression in a statement by the Director, Information and Communication FCT,Mr Muhammad Sule, in Abuja on Sunday. According to the statement, Adesola spoke at the opening of the 2023 Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper