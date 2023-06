The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti Tuesday paid an unscheduled visit to the 21 pregnant young girls, who were rescued from the baby factory located at Umunkpei, Nvosi, in Isialangwa South LGA with an assurance that immediate appropriate action is being taken to rehabilitate them. Mrs. Otti, who expressed sadness and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper