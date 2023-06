Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Zainab Abbas, who is the wife of an Adamawa State High Court Judge. The incident reportedly occurred between the hours of 1:00 am to 2:00 am on Wednesday at Nyibango, Army Barracks road in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State. A fortnight ago, a gang of kidnappers stormed the community Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper