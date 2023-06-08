Ill-health: Hand over to your deputy, Ondo SDP tells Akeredolu





The Ondo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party had expressed its displeasure over the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from office due to ill-health. Akeredolu, according to the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, was indisposed. But the opposition party said since the governor was indisposed, he ought to have handed the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper