JUST IN: Tinubu signs bill unifying retirement age for judicial officers

By
Headliners
-
1



For his first piece of legislation to be signed as President, Bola Tinubu has assented to a constitutional amendment bill bringing uniformity to the retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers. With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

