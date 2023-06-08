For his first piece of legislation to be signed as President, Bola Tinubu has assented to a constitutional amendment bill bringing uniformity to the retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers. With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: Tinubu signs bill unifying retirement age for judicial officers