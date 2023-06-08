The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has again appealed to lawmakers to support the partys choice of consensus candidate stating that the Renewed Hope Elephant is big enough for everyone to share. The president at the meeting with the lawmakers in Abuja on Wednesday which ended around 11 pm, told the senators-elect to toe the lines Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Senate Presidency: Renewed Hopes elephant, big enough for all, Tinubu tells lawmakers-elect