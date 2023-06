A House of Representatives member-elect on the platform of the Labour Party, Godwin Ogar, said he never knew that President Bola Tinubu was so intelligent, and he felt so proud listening to a man who is prepared to serve Nigerians. Ogar, who was elected from Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, stated this during an Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper