As Chef Hilda Baci awaits confirmation on her 100hrs record-breaking cook-a-thon from Guinness World Records, another Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has set out to beat Hildas record. Hilda made headlines in May after beating Indian chef Lata Tondons 87 hours and 45 minutes record achieved in September 2019. New Chef Damilola Adeparusi is attempting to Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper